Province announces free family fishing, provincial park access

St. Malo Provincial Park is pictured on June 2, 2024. (Jennifer Zacharias) St. Malo Provincial Park is pictured on June 2, 2024. (Jennifer Zacharias)
Manitobans can save a few dollars on their summer recreation this month.

The province announced it is giving Manitobans free access to provincial parks from June 7 to 9. Anglers can also drop a line without a fishing license throughout Manitoba during that weekend, except in national parks where a federal license is still required.

All other angling regulations still apply, the province says.

Vehicle permits will not be required at provincial parks this weekend. However, regular camping fees will still apply at provincial campgrounds.

Meantime, the province said park interpreters in Whiteshell Provincial Park will offer guided tours of the Whiteshell Fish Hatchery. Visitors can learn how provincial fisheries staff raise a variety of species, get an in-depth history of how fish stocking has evolved, and view hundreds of thousands of trout in outdoor tanks.

Tours are available this weekend and through the summer. Schedules and information can be found on the Manitoba Parks website.

