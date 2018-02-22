

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s premier announced the province is taking steps to make the workplace environment safer for government employees Thursday.

The province said the move comes “in light of recent revelations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour in the government workplace.”

The strategy includes five measures, including introducing a ‘no wrong door’ policy that allows staff to report complaints in a number of ways as opposed to just their direct supervisor or the chief of staff. The province is also consulting employees to learn more about their experiences, bringing in an expert to review current procedures and make recommendations, and mandating respectful workplace training for all cabinet and political staff.

It is also “implementing a public reporting process” that will provide access to data about instances of harassment, including the number and types of allegations made by employees and information about the outcomes of investigations.

“The culture that allowed this behaviour to go unreported and unpunished is not acceptable,” said Pallister, in a release. “Our public service and our political staff are the engines that drive government. We need the best and the brightest working here.”