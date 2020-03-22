WINNIPEG -- The province has announced a new probable case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The case, announced Sunday afternoon, brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in Manitoba to 20.

The province says the patient is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg.

According to the update, the public health investigation indicates the case is related to travel.

On Sunday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief public health officer, urged Manitobans to consider cancelling non-essential travel outside of the province.

A state of emergency was put into effect on Friday for 30 days. The order limits gatherings in public to no more than 50 people.

During Sunday evening’s update, the province clarified the hours of its newest community screen facility.

The site, located at the MPI Bison Drive Service Centre (15 Barnes Street), is open daily for 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A total of 11 testing sites are open throughout Manitoba. Residents are reminded that they need to be referred to the sites before they are tested. Anyone concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 can call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257.

A flight list showing where a person with laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 had symptoms at the time of travel can be found here.