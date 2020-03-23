WINNIPEG --

The Province of Manitoba announced a new probable case of COVID-19 Monday morning, while health officials also ruled out a previous case initially identified as probable.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in Manitoba remains at 20, as of Monday, March 23.

According to the province, the newest case is a man in his 50s who lives in Winnipeg. Public health investigators believe at this time the case is related to travel.

Monday morning, Dr. Brent Roussin, the Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, once again urged all Manitobans to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel outside of Manitoba.

“This travel advice is regarding international travel as well as travel within Canada,” said Roussin.

“Keeping with our social distancing strategies, now is not the time for non-essential travel.”

The province is providing information on its website about flights where a person with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 had symptoms at the time of travel.

Health officials are reminding anyone returning from international or domestic travel to self-isolate and self-monitor for 14 days after returning.

“This recommendation regarding inter-provincial travel does not include the commercial transportation of goods or services, health care workers, workers who live in neighbouring jurisdictions who travel to Manitoba for work,” notes Roussin.

The province is reminding Manitobans that, as a result of the State of Emergency, public health orders remain in effect.

