WINNIPEG -- In what can be an isolating, overwhelming, and uncertain time for many people across Manitoba, the province is urging people to take care of their mental health.

“Take breaks, get proper rest, eat healthy, exercise, and keep connected to the people you typically reach out to in times of stress," said Lanette Siragusa from Shared Health.

Shared Health said it's normal for people to feel stressed or anxious with everything going on right now.

It's encouraging people to do what they can to maintain their mental wellness in the days and weeks ahead.

“More importantly though, if you are struggling, and you need help, know that you're not alone. We will do everything in our power to ensure there are supports available to you as this situation evolves,” said Siragusa.

As for health-care providers, Shared Health said to talk to a manager or direct report and let them know if you're feeling stressed or if you need extra support.

It said there are also a number of mental health resources available to help health-care workers.