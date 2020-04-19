WINNIPEG -- The province has cancelled the daily COVID-19 update for Sunday.

It didn't give a reason why the update was cancelled.

As of Saturday, there are 253 cases in Manitoba. Of those cases, 140 are listed as recovered and 108 are considered active.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in the province. Seven people are currently in hospital, four of which are in intensive care.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief medical health officer, is reminding people to stay home as much as possible and despite seeing lower virus cases in the past week he said Manitobans can't relax their social distancing efforts, otherwise, it could reverse the progress that has been made.