Province clears out 'Every Child matters' legislature encampment

The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.

The "Every Child Matters" encampment had been up at the Legislature for more than a year, having been raised shortly after the discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. in May 2021. The group had vowed to stay there until all former residential schools in Canada had been searched for bodies.

Around 7:00 a.m. Saturday, provincial enforcement personnel moved in with bulldozers to remove the encampment structures.

"Unauthorized permanent structures and encampments are not lawful or safe on the grounds of the Legislature. This has been seen by the significant security concerns that have arisen over the past few months at the Manitoba Legislature," said an email statement from Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

"Our government strongly supports the right to legal protests. The Manitoba Legislature should always be a place to express democratic opinions. However, these must be done in a way that protects the safety of all those who come to the Legislature, including school children, tours, staff, elected officials, dignitaries, and protestors," the statement went on to say.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice said that three people received tickets during the operation, but no arrests were made.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it was not on scene during the operation.

Another unrelated encampment had been removed from the legislative grounds earlier this month.