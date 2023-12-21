Province exploring ban of replacement workers

As part of a number of planned changes to labour laws, Manitoba is looking at banning replacement workers.

Labour Minister Malaya Marcelino said the province is consulting about a ban on replacement workers during a strike or lockout. Once feedback is collected, recommendations will be brought forward for a proposed law.

Marcelino said this is about respect for workers and minimizing labour disputes that can drag on when replacement workers are in the mix.

"Nobody wants a strike,” said Marcelino. “That's like always the last (option), no family, no worker, no employer wants this. It's not good for business, it's not good for the economy."

Manitoba Federation of Labour President Kevin Rebeck said the move is about fairness.

"Employers shouldn’t be able to act like you're not on strike with replacement workers often paying them even more than the regulars who do the job," said Rebeck.

But Manitoba Chambers of Commerce President Chuck Davison said the province already has the means to prevent lengthy stalemates. If job action lasts 60 days, both sides can apply for binding arbitration. Davidson said banning replacement workers gives unions an advantage at the bargaining table over business

"They're going to be basically told unless you get this done by a certain date, your business is going to be closed,” said Davidson. “I think it really puts that hammer on those negotiations when what we currently have in place works."

The province will also get feedback on “single-step” unionization. This would make it easier for workers to join a union when 50 per cent plus one sign a union card.