Province introduces new cabinet position representing southern Manitoba

The Manitoba government is creating a new position to represent southern Manitoba.

On Wednesday, Premier Wab Kinew announced that the province is establishing a Southern Manitoba regional cabinet position based in the Pembina Valley. This new position will serve as a liaison between the government and families, businesses and organizations in southern Manitoba.

Brandon Burley, who was the mayor of Morden for five years, will be taking on the role.

“Our message to Manitobans is clear – no matter what part of the province you are from, we are here to represent you, listen to your needs and work with your communities to improve health care, grow the economy, and make life better for Manitobans,” Kinew said in a news release.

“This is an important step in making sure Manitobans in the southern region have a strong partner in the provincial government.”

During his time as mayor, Burley was the director of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Before holding elected office, he was a real estate appraiser.

With his new position, Burley will act as the link between the Pembina Valley Region and the premier’s office and cabinet.

“I am grateful to Premier Kinew for the opportunity to work on behalf of his government in southern Manitoba,” Burley said.

“I believe in Manitoba and know that southern Manitoba will play a critical role in the future of our province. I will work hard to fairly represent all of southern Manitoba to the premier’s office, as he seeks to build a government for every Manitoban.”

Earlier in the month, Manitoba created a Westman regional cabinet office.