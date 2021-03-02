WINNIPEG -- The province is investing more money into helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable residents.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said it will be giving $2.56 million to the Manitoba Non-Profit Housing Association (MNPHA) to help with projects in Winnipeg over the next two years.

The goal is to transition homeless people in the city into stable housing environments.

The MNPHA will select community partners to initially help 250 people secure housing, and the money will be used towards providing services ranging from case management to referrals for education upgrades or employment.

"While housing is foundational to addressing homelessness, sometimes additional supports are needed so people not only stay housed, but achieve their goals and thrive," Christina Maes Nino, the executive director of MNPHA, said in a news release.

Nino said this investment will provide a "safety net" for those who struggle to maintain housing.

She said during a news conference on Tuesday they have not decided yet how they will choose the 250 people to help. She said organizations have waiting lists and they will work with the province to determine who fits best for the programs.

The province said by the end of March, Manitoba Housing will house 50 people or families at units that are being made available right away.

Between April 2020 and January 2021, the province said 735 of the most vulnerable people were housed.

Rochelle Squires, the Minister of Families, was asked during the news conference if this investment was made because of COVID-19 or if it would have happened either way.

"We know the pandemic has really amplified the problem for people experiencing homeless," said Squires. "We believe that it is crucial to not only provide the housing but to also provide those wrap around supports."

Squires was also asked if other projects or programs are coming to help other municipalities in the province.

"We're going to be working with our other municipalities to provide supports in other municipalities, because this isn't just a Winnipeg problem.