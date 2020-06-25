WINNIPEG -- The province announced funding for FortWhyte Alive to support conservancy and educational activities.

Premier Brian Pallister, who made the announcement on Thursday morning, said his government will be investing more than $8.5 million into FortWhyte Alive.

As part of the investment, $4.5 million will go towards the FortWhyte Forever Capital Campaign, which will see a deep energy retrofit of the interpretive centre exterior as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioners in the interior spaces and exhibits.

A public facility will also be built, which will feature "educational and recreational elements including adventure and nature play areas," the province said.

The Canadian government is also investing $4.7 million into these projects.

Construction on the facility is expected to start in early 2021 and the hope is it will be completed by 2022.

The province is also putting $4 million towards the FortWhyte Forever Endowment Fund, with the government saying the money will allow for roughly $200,000 in revenue per year to "consolidate and replace long-standing annual program support previously provided by several provincial government grants."

