Province investing over $1 million to improve provincial parks

Provincial parks throughout Manitoba are receiving funding from the government to support enhancement projects.

Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton announced on Friday that the government would be investing $1.1 million from the Provincial Parks Endowment Fund.

The money will support 64 improvement projects throughout the province.

“Manitobans love their provincial parks and our government is excited to announce the latest round of park improvement projects,” said Wharton.

Some of the work includes accessibility improvements at Birds Hill Provincial Park, Whiteshell Provincial Park and Grand Beach Provincial Park.

There will be a more accessible path to the washroom at Birds Hill, and new accessible campsites in the Whiteshell and Grand Beach.

“Manitoba’s strengths are its people and its natural wonders, and nowhere is this more evident than in our stunning provincial parks,” said Lesley Anne Fuga, a board member with Friends of Birds Hill Park Inc.

Other improvements include yurt upgrades at Asessippi, Camp Morton, Stephenfield and Spruce Woods provincial parks.

Picnic tables and campfire pits will also be improved at Nopiming Provincial Park along canoe route sites.

Several boat launches will also be fixed in the province and other minor improvements and amenities will also be added.