WINNIPEG -- The provincial government is investing $600,000 into a skilled-trades training incentive for Indigenous women in four northern and remote communities.

The province announced the new program Wednesday. It will include Pinaymootang First Nation, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Dakota Tipi First Nation and York Landing. Training is already underway in Pinaymootang and Pimicikamak.

“It is important to provide Indigenous women the tools, training and support they need to build a career in a field with good-paying jobs, employee benefits and job security, which is often hard to acquire in northern and remote communities,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere. “Targeted job training for Indigenous women is critical for the advancement of economic reconciliation.”

The targeted training initiative is in collaboration and delivered by the Manitoba Construction Sector Council (MCSC) and includes career exploration, targeted training, mentorship, and career support.

“Our government is committed to advancing economic equality for women by supporting programs and initiatives that help more women succeed in non-traditional work industries that provide sustainable and reliable employment opportunities, and help to support healthy and vibrant communities,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

According to the province, more than 8,000 skilled workers are expected to retire in Manitoba this year, and there are not enough trained labourers to take over these jobs. This program will help in the push to replace the aging workforce.

“The Indigenous Women in Construction initiative will bring career awareness, industry engagement and MITT-accredited construction skills training to women living in remote Indigenous communities across Manitoba,” said MCSC executive director Carol Paul. “These women are the future of construction in the north.”

Training starts with a three-week jobs readiness course and includes safety training certification and a one-day workshop on women in the trades. MCSC will train participants in framing, water and water-waste installation and blast hole drilling, which are skills that are currently in demand in Manitoba.