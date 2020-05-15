WINNIPEG -- The province announced that it will be helping those in rural and northern communities access broadband services more easily.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton made the announcement on Friday.

Wharton said it plans to use a fibre-optic network that has already been built.

The province said the fibre-optic cable was in place through Manitoba Hydro to facilitate communication with northern hydroelectric facilities, but it went unused.

This is a developing story. More to come.