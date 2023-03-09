Province puts $450K into Manitoba's Indigenous tourism industry

The Province of Manitoba is spending nearly half a million dollars to support Indigenous tourism.

The Indigenous Reconciliation Initiatives Fund will provide Indigenous Tourism Manitoba with $450,000 for one-on-one coaching, training and guidance for Indigenous tourism operators across the province. The money will also go towards marketing and promotion, development support, and a new Indigenous tourism conference.

When David Daley started up Wapusk Adventures in Churchill back in 2000, his dog sledding business was relatively small-scale.

"I promised my wife I would only have six dogs, and then when I had 12 dogs I had to figure out a way to start buying some dog food money," said Daley.

More than two decades later, Daley has 50 sled dogs and takes thousands of tourists from around the world for dog sled rides and northern lights tours.

"It's just grown into sharing about who we are as Indigenous people," he said. "Along with our connection to the land is through the animals. I was doing Indigenous tourism before I even knew there was Indigenous tourism."

The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) believes there is room for a lot more success stories like Daley's.

"We need at least three times as many businesses, and we need at least 3,000 people working in the industry," said ITAC president Keith Henry.

He added there are about 150 Indigenous-owned and operated tourism businesses in Manitoba, creating about 1,000 jobs, and adding up to $600 million to the province's gross domestic product (GDP).

Henry said there is great potential to grow Manitoba's Indigenous tourism industry, as people from around the world are looking for opportunities to understand culture.

"How many of us in the world have been to the pyramids? It's a calling for many of us. And I think the world is realizing that Canada has a tremendous thousands of years old ancient history, that's still living today with the Indigenous people," said Henry.

Established in 2021, Indigenous Tourism Manitoba is an Indigenous-led, non-profit organization that provides leadership and resources to strengthen Manitoba's Indigenous tourism economy.