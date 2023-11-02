Province sets date for Kinew government’s first speech from the throne

The province has announced the first speech from the throne of the Wab Kinew-led government will be delivered on Nov. 21.

The premier announced Thursday the speech will unveil his government’s plans for the year ahead with a focus on fixing health care, affordability and ending chronic homelessness.

“There is much for us to accomplish and I look forward to sharing our plans that will get real results for Manitobans on the issues that matter most. Together, there is no challenge that we cannot meet in this province,” Kinew said in a news release.

The first session of the 43rd legislature will convene at 1:30 p.m. with the reading of the speech from the throne by Manitoba Lt. Gov. Anita Neville.

The Manitoba legislative assembly will also elect a speaker of the house before the speech.