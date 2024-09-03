Province spending nearly $10M to fix worst road in Manitoba

A busy street in Brandon known for having some of the worst potholes in Manitoba is getting some improvements.

The Manitoba government announced Tuesday it will spend $9.7 million to resurface 18th Street in the Wheat City, which was voted as the worst road in Manitoba by CAA this year.

The work will span from Aberdeen to Rosser avenues, with plans for the existing pavement to be milled to remove the deep potholes, replacing it with two layers of new pavement.

"You deserve to have a good road to drive on, one that will help with your vehicle's maintenance, but also keep your family safe," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said at a news conference announcing the work.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor said work was originally scheduled to take place in 2028-29, but the spring thaw forced them to move it up.

"This partnership has helped ensure a safer roadway for residents, commercial vehicles and visitors to the area," she said.

Work is expected to be finished in October.