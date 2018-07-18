

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is bringing a new mobile air monitoring unit to St. Boniface, with plans to set it up near the St. Boniface industrial park.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement Wednesday, saying it would be part of ongoing work to address concerns community members have about potential contaminants.

The announcement comes on the heels of a report indicating soil on two dozen properties tested above standard levels for heavy metals.

“We do understand that this residential neighbourhood that has been built alongside an industrial park, that has been established for over 100 years, that they do have environmental considerations,” said Squires.

Don Labossiere, director, Manitoba Sustainable Development, said the department would consult with residents to determine where exactly the portable unit should go.

“The unit that we’re putting in St. Boniface is capable of analyzing both particulate, fine particulate and ozone which are primarily the two parameters of concern,” said Labossiere.

Labossiere also said the conversation about air monitoring would extend beyond St. Boniface, and that he hoped to have more portable units in the future.

“We’re going to have to be doing the same work in Point Douglas, Transcona and St. James, and Brandon and Thompson,” said Labossiere.

St. Boniface resident Gary Tessier told CTV News soil contaminants were worrying, but potential air pollution was another long-term concern.

“The lead that we’re finding presently could be related to paint on old fences, I acknowledge that, no issues,” said Tessier.

“But other stuff that is now coming out of industry that is airborne, gives me concern.”

Tessier said he’d like to see air testing extend to the greater community sooner than later.

“Not limit it to this area. Because those air particles, whether they’re microscopic or a bit larger, we have a lot of wind here in Winnipeg,” said Tessier.

Researchers collected samples from about 130 properties, including Tessier’s, after St. Boniface residents voiced concerns about lead and other contaminants in their gardens.

The results show that 84 per cent of soil samples don’t exceed soil quality guidelines, but 4 per cent do have lead levels above human health standards.

Overall, there are 24 properties that exceed government levels for lead, zinc, copper, nickel, barium and chromium.

But according to the province it is still safe to garden. The provincial government said that at the current levels there’s no health risks and that often vegetables don’t absorb heavy metals in a profound way.

“We find vegetables, even if they are grown in soil that is not clean and that has the presence of heavy metals we find that the vegetables do not absorb the metals and oftentimes people take measures when they’re pulling vegetables out of their garden that is just good practice to wash your vegetables, peel your potatoes, peel your carrots and when you’re doing the peeling and the rigorous washing you will be ridding the vegetable of any contaminate,” said Minister of Sustainable Development Rochelle Squires.

In the past the province has said these contaminant come from a variety of places, such as vehicle exhaust.

With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen and Gabrielle Marchand