

CTV Winnipeg





The provincial government is giving $1.4 million to the Manitoba’s Museum Bringing Our Stories Forward renewal project.

This project aims to renew 42 per cent of the museum’s galleries, including Grasslands, Nonsuch, Orientation and Urban. It is also set to create a new Winnipeg Gallery.

“I am absolutely thrilled that our government is supporting this capital renewal project at the Manitoba Museum,” Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said in a news release.

“Our commitment to this important initiative is a major step forward in preserving Manitoba’s heritage and our investment will boost tourism while enhancing education and cultural understanding of our province’s rich and diverse history.”

On top of the initial investment of $1.4 million, the government will donate a maximum of $1 for every $2 given by a private donor. According to the news release, the government will give up to $5 million as a total contribution “if private donation targets are met.” This means there is still $3.6 million available for potential donation from the government.

“The level of support we have received from private-sector donors like The Asper Foundation underscores what we have known for decades – that the pride for our museum is palpable and that it’s the Manitoba Museum’s time for renewal,” said Jeoff Chipman, who is the chair of the Bringing Our Stories Forward Capital and Endowment Campaign

“The government of Manitoba’s matching funds makes it all the more appealing for private-sector donors to invest in this renewal project so future generations continue to come away inspired.”

The Asper Foundation has pledged to donate $400,000, which means an additional $200,000 from the provincial government as well.

“Manitoba’s heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving our province’s history, and the Manitoba Museum is truly a leader,” said president and trustee of the Asper Foundation Gail Asper in the news release.

“With a focus on stories of Indigenous peoples and new Canadians, we’re so pleased to be able to support this important and worthwhile project.”