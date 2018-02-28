The Pallister government wants to start keeping score.

As part of a plan to make the civil service modern and efficient, Manitoba will introduce a system of scorecards to let employees and managers know how projects are progressing and where improvements are necessary.

The province says it will aim to make the scorecards public.

The government says part of the overall strategy is to change the culture within government to foster innovation, attract workers and focus on results for the public.

"In an increasingly interconnected world of rapidly advancing technology and changing citizen expectations, we can no longer rely on traditional approaches to public administration," said Fred Meier, clerk of the Executive Council.

Premier Brian Pallister says the plan has been shared with Manitoba's public sector unions. The premier also suggests this may also require a culture change within those organizations.

Pallister says he wants to create a system where workers aren't afraid to bring ideas forward.