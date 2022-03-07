Province tries to clear up confusion over rapid test instructions

Winnipeg -

The province is trying to clear up some confusion about the rapid tests it made available at several stores and libraries across Manitoba.

The province announced last week it would distribute four million rapid antigen tests to retailers across Manitoba, with another 18,000 headed to libraries.

The province said they are being distributed free of charge, and you don’t need to have symptoms to get them.

However, some people have reported the instructions are confusing or don't line up with the kits they received.

I have a PhD-in NURSING. My daughter is also a nurse. I have cold symptoms. I went to pick up a rapid test kit today. How do I swab my nose? 1 nostril,2, throat? It says “refer to the Package insert for complete instructions”. What instructions?@jossreimer @AudreyGordonMB pic.twitter.com/rx6Wiij4MN — Asha Pereira PhD, RN,CNCC(C) (@ashainwpg) March 4, 2022

A government spokesperson told CTV News several brands of tests are being distributed and some have been repackaged.

“For those kits, a QR code will be provided, which takes you to a website with the right information. You can find instructions by searching 'COVID-19 rapid tests' on the province's website,” the statement read.