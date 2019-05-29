

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba drivers are being reminded to ‘slow down, move over’ when passing emergency crews with new signs unveiled Wednesday.

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler was in Headingley to unveil the new signs aimed to increase safety on the roads.

"This is a matter of safety, common sense, and courtesy, yet we hear of near misses and recklessness far too often,” he said.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, when passing emergency crews drivers must slow down to 40 km/h on roads where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, and to 60 km/h if the speed limit is 80 km/h or more.

On multi-lane highways, drivers must also move to the next lane if able to do so safely and pass only if it is safe.

The fine for failing to comply with any of the requirements is $298 and two demerits.