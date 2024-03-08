Province upping outflow at Shellmouth Reservoir to prep for spring runoff on Assiniboine River

The province says the outflow at a Manitoba reservoir will increase to make room for spring runoff.

The province’s Hydrologic Forest Centre said outflow from the Shellmouth Reservoir will be upped Friday as part of normal operation to lower the level before spring runoff from the upper Assiniboine River.

The current outflow is 300 cubic feet per second (cfs), the province said, and it will be increased to 500 cfs Friday.

This will create a level increase of one foot on the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Reservoir to Russell and a half-foot or less level increase from Russell to Brandon.

The increase will lessen where the river reaches Winnipeg.

The province said it will continue to monitor conditions in the upper Assiniboine River, as well as downstream.