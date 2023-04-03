Provincial funding for recently opened childcare facility in Sage Creek

Kids play at Living Prairie Childcare in Sage Creek following a provincial funding announcement on April 3, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News) Kids play at Living Prairie Childcare in Sage Creek following a provincial funding announcement on April 3, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island