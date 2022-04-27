PUB approves price hike on Primary Gas rates

Primary Gas prices in Manitoba are about to go up.

On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Board announced it had approved an application from Centra Gas Manitoba to up the current Primary Gas rate from $0.1343/m3 to $0.2055/m3 as of May 1.

"Primary Gas is sold on a cost recovery basis, meaning that Centra charges customers only what Centra pays for Primary Gas and does not make a profit on its sale," the decision from the Public Utilities Board reads. "The current Primary Gas rate increase is the result of increases in the North American natural gas market prices."

The board said this price hike will add $150 per year to a typical residential customer's bill. The gas rates are set to be reviewed again at the beginning of August. The board said customers who have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, will not be affected by the increase.