    • Public asked to squeal on evasive pig spotted throughout Manitoba

    A wanted poster for a wild pig is making its way around Manitoba

    Squeal On Pigs Manitoba is asking for residents between Wawanesa and Alexander to be on the lookout for a large male wild pig that has been spotted in the area.

    The campaign is a partnership between Manitoba Pork and the federal and provincial governments to bring awareness about invasive wild pigs.

    “The issue with this particular large pig is that he doesn't seem to be afraid to travel during the day, like he's not trying to hide in the bush and through photos, we've been able to see that he's the same pig travelling along this fairly long corridor,” said Dr. Wayne Lees, coordinator of the campaign.

    Lees said the pig was first spotted last winter near Alexander, then disappeared. He has since been seen in other areas of the province, including near Wawanesa.

    “We assumed he may have moved on. But, he seems like he's showing up again this winter,” he said.

    Lees said wild pigs are an invasive species in Manitoba, and work is underway to try and remove them. He said in 2022, there were 127 sightings, resulting in 122 pigs being euthanized.

    The number this year, he notes, is expected to meet or exceed last year’s numbers.

    “They have a triple threat really; they're very damaging to the environment, they're an animal disease risk, and there's a human public safety risk associated with them,” he said.

    If anyone sees the pig, they’re asked to report it online or by calling 1-833-776-8744 (1-833-SPOT PIG).

    - with files from CTV's Kimberly Rio Wertman

