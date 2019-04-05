

The Canadian Press





A salmonella outbreak in six provinces, including Manitoba, prompted a notice from the Canada’s Public Health Agency Tuesday.

According to the notice, 63 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella have been investigated across the country as of April 5th, 2019.

Ten of the cases were confirmed in Manitoba. Twenty-three cases were confirmed in British Columbia, ten in Alberta, ten in Ontario, eight in Saskatchewan, and two in Quebec.

The notice came on the same day CTV News learned two people living in Manitoba had died after testing positive for the harmful bacteria.

Three residents of Golden West Centennial Lodge, tested positive for the bacteria last month.

Two of them later died in hospital.

Health officials have not confirmed whether salmonella contributed to their deaths.

The third person recovered.

No other deaths associated with the outbreak have been reported.

According to the notice, The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation.

It says if contaminated food products are identified, it will take the necessary steps to protect the public, including recalling food products as required.

Currently there are no Food Recall Warnings associated with the outbreak.