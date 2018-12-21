

A jury has unanimously chosen a design for the redevelopment of the Exchange District land where the former Public Safety Building currently sits.

The design, named ‘New Market Square,’ features a glass market structure and plaza, said CentreVenture Development Corp. Friday. Daoust Lestage designed it to be environmentally sensitive, “ensuring the public spaces are flooded with sunlight throughout the year and at different times of day.”

CentreVenture said the square will connect Red River College, Old Market Square and City Hall.

‘New Market Square’ was chosen after an initial field of 23 proposals was later whittled to five designs in the competition.

CentreVenture said the design will be further refined in 2019 with construction expected to commence in 2020.

You can scroll through the concept images below: