Pukatawagan man goes missing in Thompson: RCMP

RCMP in Thompson are searching for a missing Pukatawagan man.

Mounties say Leslie Alphonse Linklater, 53, was last seen in Thompson on December 26, 2023.

He is described as five foot ten in height and weighs approximately 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Linklater or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.