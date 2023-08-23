Punjabi-English bilingual program launching at Winnipeg school

Amber Trails Community School is shown in a Aug. 23, 2023 image. The elementary school will welcome a new Punjabi-English bilingual program in the new school year. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) Amber Trails Community School is shown in a Aug. 23, 2023 image. The elementary school will welcome a new Punjabi-English bilingual program in the new school year. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island