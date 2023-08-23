Punjabi-English bilingual program launching at Winnipeg school

Students at a Winnipeg school have the option of a new bilingual program this fall.

A Punjabi-English bilingual program is set to begin at Amber Trails Community School in the new school year.

There are currently 95 students registered in five classes.

Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent Brian O’Leary said the program will allow kids to learn the language, as well as cultural appreciation and history.

“It enables kids to keep a connection with grandparents, families and with their own identity,” he said.

“It’s gotten a great response.”

The program will begin in Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 classes. The plan, the superintendent said, is to grow the program up a grade every year.

Registration for this year’s classes are already nearing capacity.

O’Leary notes the division is home to a lot of newcomers, and has a significant Indian population. The division also offers Filipino, Ukrainian and Ojibway bilingual programs.

“The Punjabi program is number four, and we’re happy to have it kind of complete the suite,” he said.

“Our slogan is ‘community begins here,’ and this is just another way to live up to that.”

