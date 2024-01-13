'Puppies alone, I have 25': Winnipeg Humane Society dealing with influx of dogs

The Winnipeg Humane Society is experiencing a sudden influx of puppies and is running out of room.

It's shining a spotlight on a problem the shelter is all too familiar with, pet surrenders.

"We have 23 adoption rooms for dogs. But puppies alone, I have 25 puppies. And on top of that 10 adults are also available for adoption," said Daphne Hee, the adoption manager at the Humane Society.

There are a number of factors that are contributing to the high volume of dogs.

Hee said the Humane Society has recently taken in several litters of puppies, adoptions often go down in January, and throughout the year the organization is constantly taking in pets that are being surrendered by their original owners.

"I do believe we receive hundreds, maybe thousands of surrendered animals."

Some pet owners are looking for extra help. The Animal Food Bank provides pet food, supplies and support for animals in low-income families. The food bank gets roughly 150 to 200 requests a month.

"If a bag of food can prevent another animal, a happy loved pet who loves its family and its family loves it, from having to go into a shelter because they can't afford the resources to care for that pet that month, and it's hugely impactful," said Nicole Frey, the founder of the Animal Food Bank.

Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven, which specializes in guinea pigs and rabbits, believe people should be required to get real education about being an animal owner before adopting.

"It would be nice if you couldn't just walk into a pet store and buy a rabbit or guinea pig or another small animal for a few dollars and walk out with it," said Jeff Hildebrand, the co-founder of the organization.

The Humane Society gives owners access to a free behaviour helpline when adopting a new puppy and they also offer a hold policy to give people the time they need to ensure they are making the right choice.

People are encouraged to visit the Humane Society's website or visit in person to look and meet the animals before an adoption is final.