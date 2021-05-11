WINNIPEG -- Childcare workers in Manitoba have been left with more questions than answers about who can access childcare services as Winnipeg and Brandon move to remote learning for three weeks.

The province said children who are doing remote learning should not attend childcare services, but some children, including those of essential workers, will still be allowed to attend classes in person.

The Manitoba Child Care Association said Monday night it had been instructed by the province to reach out to school principals to find out which children are allowed to attend school and to ensure those children have access to childcare spaces.

Jodie Kehl, the executive director for the Manitoba Child Care Association, said the changes have left childcare providers with multiple questions.

“What are the impacts for childcare in terms of which children they should be taking?” she said. “Which children are permitted to come to childcare? Will they be permitted to charge childcare fees still?”

Kehl said the association wants to see the province provide some financial assistance for the childcare sector in Manitoba.

“That, to me, would be a perfect solution, so that families are not having to pay for childcare services that they can’t access, but the facilities are also being financially supported during this time,” she said.

Kehl added the association also wants the province to make all early childhood educators eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, childcare providers who live and work in certain communities in Manitoba can book a vaccine appointment.

-With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers.