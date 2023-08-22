Rainbow Stage cancels “Little Mermaid” performance due to cast illness
Instead of spending Tuesday night under the sea, some cast members of Rainbow Stage’s “The Little Mermaid” are under the weather.
The Winnipeg theatre company posted a notice on its website saying Tuesday’s performance of the Disney musical is cancelled due to illness. The website notes the number of cast members that are sick has exceeded their ability to cover them with understudies and swings.
“We anticipate resuming our regular show schedule starting (Wednesday),” Rainbow Stage executive director Andrea Pratt McDowell told CTV News Winnipeg in an emailed statement.
Anyone with tickets to the show are asked to fill out an online form to choose a future performance date.
The organization said a box office staff member will prioritize requests by date, and email back with new tickets that are as close as possible to the original seats.
If the ticket holder is unable to attend a future performance, they will be refunded.
- - With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks
