Random attack at bus stop sends man to hospital: Winnipeg police
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after a 55-year-old man was injured in an apparent random assault at a bus stop according to police.
At approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street following a report that a man was assaulted.
Officers found the 55-year-old suffering from multiple upper-body injuries at the bus stop. He was taken to hospital and later released.
Police said the suspect, who stayed behind at the scene, was arrested without incident.
According to police, officers allege the victim was waiting at the bus stop when he was attacked, “without provocation.”
“The accused and the victim were previously unknown to each other,” police said in a news release.
Nathaniel Aaron Pittman has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. The charge has not been tested in court. He was detained in custody.
