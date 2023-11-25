WINNIPEG
    • Rates of COVID-19, influenza on the rise in Manitoba: Report

    COVID-19 test

    COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.

    The latest Provincial Respiratory Surveillance Report says COVID detection rates have increased. As well, recent wastewater surveillance data shows a rise in coronavirus activity, particularly in the areas of Brandon and Winnipeg.

    A total of 312 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Manitoba in the past week, bringing the total number of new cases since July to 2,604.

    This week saw an average of 220 COVID-19 tests taken per day across the province with a positivity rate of 28.2%. The province says there have been some severe cases, with 78 hospital admissions, including 12 into the ICU. One person has died from COVID-19 this week.

    Flu cases are also on the rise in Manitoba. The report says there has been a week-over-week increase in influenza activity, with both Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) detection and test positivity going up over that time.

    Manitoba saw a huge spike in influenza A cases with 70 this week, nearly doubling the number to a total of 156 since July. There were no new cases of influenza B, and only a total of 14 reported.

    The provincial government issues the report weekly based on syndromic indicators, lab testing, and associated hospitalizations and outbreaks. More information can be found online.

