Razor blade found inside Halloween candy in Kenora, say police
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
WINNIPEG -- Police in Kenora, Ont., said a razor blade was found inside a package of Halloween candy.
Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, officers with the OPP received a complaint regarding tampered-with Halloween candy, which was given out on the south side of Kenora
The person filing the complaint told police they noticed the Twizzlers package had been tampered with, and discovered a small razor blade in the candy.
Police encourage parents and guardians to inspect their kids’ Halloween candy, and check for candy that has been unwrapped, ripped or open.
Police ask anyone with information or anyone who wants to report a similar incident to contact 1-888-310-1122.