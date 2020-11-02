WINNIPEG -- Police in Kenora, Ont., said a razor blade was found inside a package of Halloween candy.

Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, officers with the OPP received a complaint regarding tampered-with Halloween candy, which was given out on the south side of Kenora

The person filing the complaint told police they noticed the Twizzlers package had been tampered with, and discovered a small razor blade in the candy.

Police encourage parents and guardians to inspect their kids’ Halloween candy, and check for candy that has been unwrapped, ripped or open.

Police ask anyone with information or anyone who wants to report a similar incident to contact 1-888-310-1122.