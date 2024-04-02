RCAF marks centennial with training jump in Winnipeg

The Royal Canadian Air Force celebrated their centennial anniversary in a big way on Tuesday.

The RCAF marked the April 1 anniversary with a Hercules flight around Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba.

The large plane took off from the Winnipeg Airport Tuesday morning.

Members of the RCAF 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg demonstrated a training jump to celebrate the anniversary.

“I’m very proud to be to part of the military and this organization so to be here during a historic moment like the centennial makes me very proud,” said Sgt. Geoff Tallis.

The military has been holding events all year long to celebrate the centennial and has more plans coming up this year.

-With files from CTV's Joseph Bernacki