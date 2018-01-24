

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP has arrested a 19-year-old man after they said a fire extinguisher was used as a weapon in two separate robberies Monday evening in Flin Flon.

The Mounties said at around 6:20 p.m. they received a report of an assault on an employee at a business on Hapnot Street in Flin Flon.

Officers arrived and found a female employee who had been sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher by a man who was stealing a bottle of liquor.

While the officers were speaking with the victim, another report came in from a nearby business on Main Street.

Police learned that a female employee at that location had also been sprayed in the face with an extinguisher by a man who stole cigarettes.

Neither victim was injured, RCMP said.

The investigation led officers to a home in Flin Flon that evening where they arrested 19-year-old Darnell Custer, of Denare Beach, Sask.

He has been charged with multiple offences including two counts of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Custer remains in custody.