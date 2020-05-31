WINNIPEG -- RCMP have arrested 41-year-old Bernard Simard, wanted for assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats, sexual assault and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

On Friday, RCMP said they were searching for a man wanted for assault and other charges after officers seized multiple weapons while executing a search warrant late Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Powerview RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, and Police Dog Services, searched a residence in Seymourville, Man.

Officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and a machete.

Simard was remanded into custody. No charges have been proven in court.