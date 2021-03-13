WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman in Ninette, Man., a community located about 200 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Police said when officers went to do a wellness check on the woman, they found her dead inside a home on March 12.

Nicolas Mass, a 22-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and charged with second degree murder. He was taken into custody.

Killarney RCMP along with the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

None of the charges have been proven in court.