RCMP confirm identity of body found in Assiniboine River

Blue Hills RCMP has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Assiniboine River in Brandon.

Jordan Ross, 41 was reported missing on June 17, kicking off search efforts involving RCMP Search and Rescue, the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and a coordinated volunteer search team.

On June 30th, Brandon Police Service and Brandon RCMP officers responded to reports of a body found in the Assiniboine River near Dinsdale Park.

The body was confirmed to be Ross on July 12. An RCMP statement says that criminality is not suspected in his death.