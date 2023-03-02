RCMP crack down on Cross Lake cocaine dealers

RCMP have arrested five people in Cross Lake after a large drug bust in the remote Manitoba community.

It happened on Feb. 28, when Mounties executed a controlled substances warrant at a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation. Officers found three young children there, aged two, three, and four, as well as five women, four men, and a 17-year-old male youth.

Police arrested the four men as well as the woman who owned the home. All others there were identified and released.

Officers seized a large amount of money, approximately 200 grams of cocaine, numerous individually wrapped cracked cocaine packets, a quantity of pills, and a black BB handgun. They also found assorted drug paraphernalia, such as cell phones, scales, and packing supplies.

A 37-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation both face several drug and weapons-related charges.

The other three male suspects, aged 33, 32, and 21 are all from Winnipeg.

“What we are seeing here is four individuals who have absolutely no ties or affiliation with the community coming here and selling drugs,” said Cross Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Jon Greer in a news release. “We remain completely committed to combatting the drug trade as it has been shown time and time again that those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes, and communities. The RCMP continues to work with Pimicikamak Cree Nation to ensure that doesn’t happen here.”

The five suspects remain in custody. All charges have yet to be proven in court.