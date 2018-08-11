

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at 11:45 pm on August 10 near Donald Road and Highway 9.

Following an initial investigation police found two 15-year old boys were riding their bikes on the shoulder of the road when a vehicle veered off the road and struck them.

The impact forced the boys into the ditch. One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old from the RM of St. Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Police said the driver fled the scene by foot after his vehicle ended up in the ditch. Police dog services were called in. They picked up a track and found the suspect in another vehicle on Donald Road.

The vehicle involved in the crash was determined to have been stolen from Winnipeg.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Calgary man, is facing multiple charges. It is believed that drugs played a factor in the collision.