RCMP focused on new area in search for missing woman

Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Thursday hasn’t been heard from since.

Manitoba RCMP says Brittany Dawn Storey, 29, is believed to have been in the Rennie area on Thursday.

“Family and police are concerned for Storey’s well-being,” RCMP say in a media release.

Mounties say she was on a group call with friends when she told them she hit a tree and her call dropped. The friends attempted to reach her by phone, but Storey didn’t answer.

She was reported missing to Whitemouth RCMP at 4:10 p.m.

“Police patrolled the area between Rennie and Winnipeg, including back roads, but there was no sign of Storey or her vehicle, a white 2016 Dodge Journey with Manitoba licence plate LFR 884. “

Mounties say Storey did not show up for work and has not been active on social media.

Police say she has not returned to her home in Winnipeg.

Storey is six feet tall and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

On Monday, RCMP said they were focusing on the area of Molson, Manitoba.

"RCMP Remote Piloted Aircraft Services had a drone up in the Molson area on June 9, 2024, and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) has been in the air assisting with the search," RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties have also been conducting interviews related to the disappearance.

Storey or her vehicle have not been found.

Those with information on her whereabouts are being asked to call RCMP at 204-348-2935, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.