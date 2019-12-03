RCMP in Grand Rapids investigating fatal shooting
WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating a fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, Man., Monday afternoon.
At around 4 p.m., police were called to a shooting outside a home in the community.
An injured 32 year-old man from Grand Rapids was taken to the nursing station, where he later died.
RCMP said their investigation continues and no other details are available at this time.