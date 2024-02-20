WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

RCMP investigating after Manitoba woman killed in fire

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a deadly fire in Gods Lake Narrows over the weekend.

The investigation began around 3 a.m. on Sunday when police received a report of a fire in the East Wasahak area.

When officers got to the scene, they learned that community members had pulled a woman out of the burning home and brought her to the nursing station. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The 34-year-old woman was given medical care, but died from her injuries.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is going to Gods Lake Narrows to help investigate the cause of the fire.

