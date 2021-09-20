RCMP investigating attempted child luring in Steinbach

WINNIPEG -

Steinbach RCMP is asking for help from the public following an alleged attempted luring of three children in the community on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kimberly Bay Park. A 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were playing at the playground when a man approached the children in a dark-coloured four-door car and told them to get in his vehicle.

The children ran away from the park through the neighbourhood. RCMP said the man allegedly followed them and kept trying to get them inside the vehicle, at one point exiting the car. RCMP said the incident lasted for approximately eight minutes. The children were able to get to a safe location and call police. They were not physically injured.

RCMP said officers patrolled the area, but no vehicle matching the description provided by the children was found.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 60 years old. He is approximately five-foot-eight and has a grey beard, grey eyebrows, and very short grey hair with a receding hairline.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.