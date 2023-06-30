RCMP investigating fatal highway crash near Brandon

RCMP are investigating after two people died in a highway crash near Brandon, Man. earlier this week.

Investigators said it happened around 5:30 p.m. on June 27, when Souris RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, about five kilometres north of Highway 1, in the RM of Elton.

Mounties believe that a pickup truck with two occupants, a 38-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, was driving southbound when it veered into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a semi-truck, which was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Rivers, Man.

The two people in the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said both vehicles were destroyed by fire.

The investigation continues, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.