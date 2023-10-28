RCMP investigating fatal single vehicle rollover

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal crash west of Winnipeg earlier this week.

It happened Oct. 25 around 11:40 pm, when officers responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1, approximately one kilometre west of Highway 26.

Investigators believe that a vehicle, with two people inside, was driving westbound when it lost control as it crossed over the bridge spanning the Assiniboine River. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

Mounties say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The 33-year-old man from Dauphin was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries the next day.

The passenger, a 45-year-old Dauphin woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.