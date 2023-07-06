RCMP investigating homicide on Manitoba First Nation

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Wednesday in Waywayseecappo First Nation.

The investigation began at around 1:30 a.m., when the Manitoba First Nation Police Service received a report of a disturbance outside a home on Church Road.

Officers went to the scene and found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.